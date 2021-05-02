Local Schools Get Creative With Junior/Senior Proms

SUNBURY – A long-awaited, well-deserved celebration . . . COVID may have thrown a wrench in a lot of last year’s plans, but area students didn’t want to miss out two years in a row. Shikellamy and Selinsgrove Area High School hosted their junior-senior proms May 1.

On the Shikellamy athletic field, the theme was Saturday Night Lights. Seniors Brayden Eister and Avery Rogers originally expected to be at another scheduled event, but were happy to be with their friends at prom. Rogers said, “We actually went to get our dresses two weeks ago. It was kind of last minute.” Her date added, “Well, it’s nice to finally have a group event like this.”

Shikellamy senior Lindsay Williams summed it all up perfectly, “We didn’t get a lot of experiences last year with COVID and everything, so this year with stuff opening back up it’s really nice.”

Selinsgrove Area High School hosted an indoor celebration with a Roaring ’20s theme, and the students put a lot of thought and effort into their outfits, even down to their protective face masks. Warrior Run and Mifflinburg High Schools also held proms Saturday evening.