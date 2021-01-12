Valley Officials, Law Enforcement Discussing Violence Plans

SUNBURY – The Valley’s four county commissioners and some local law enforcement officers are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss contingency plans in case some of the threatened Pro-Trump violence occurs.

According to Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano, the county’s sheriff will meet with the City of Sunbury, Snyder, Union and Montour officials, and possibly state police.

These meetings come amid reports surfacing Monday from the FBI. Those reports say a group is calling for ‘storming’ state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day.

The FBI also says starting this week and running through at least Inauguration Day, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol, which was breached last Wednesday.