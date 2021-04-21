Liz Terwilliger Announces Congress Condidacy

WARREN CENTER, BRADFORD COUNTY – On April 2, Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, Bradford County announced she is running for U.S. Congress in the 12th Congressional District. Terwilliger plans to run as the Libertarian candidate and says she has major plans for her district.

One of the main reasons Terwilliger said she is running is that she feels certain current members of the US Cngress are putting “lockdowns and other restrictions on liberty, using the pandemic as an excuse.” She also feels that the current state of our Congress is lacking transparency. Terwilliger also says she wants citizens to know who is behind a bill, and wants them to know what is in a bill before it is even passed.

In the upcoming weeks there will be opportunities for the public to speak to Liz Terwilliger to voice their opinions and learn how she intends to promote the idea of personal freedom throughout her community. Learn more about Liz Terwilliger and the positions she supports at https://lizterwilligerforcongress.org/