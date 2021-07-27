Little League World Series Providing Limited Ticketing for Games

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – With the start of the Little League Baseball® World Series just weeks away, Little League International has announced its official admission policy for the 2021 Little League Baseball® World Series on August 19-29.

“After a very difficult year and a half, we are looking forward to bringing back this year’s event and welcoming 16 incredible baseball teams from across the nation to Williamsport to participate in the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “Annually, fans from around the world come together here in Williamsport, and based on the guidance from our medical consultants, we are pleased to be able to allow a limited number of spectators to experience this year’s World Series, in addition to those from the communities these teams represent, and provide an opportunity to welcome families, friends, and fans, in a limited and safe capacity, to enjoy the Little League Baseball World Series.”

Based on the guidance provided by the 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, and in an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of its participants, the following policies will be in place for the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania:

General Admission

In an effort to support the community and fans of the Little League Baseball World Series, while maintaining a safe, healthy atmosphere for the teams participating, Little League International is providing a limited number of daily Complex Access Tickets (approximately 3,000 per day) to attend the games on each day of the tournament.

Complex Access Tickets will be released through an online request system at LittleLeague.org/Tickets, available at 9 a.m. (ET) two days before each day (e.g., Tickets for Thursday, August 19 will be available at 9 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 17). As always, there is no cost associated with these tickets or attending the Little League Baseball World Series.

Each individual may request up to four tickets to enter the complex. Please be aware these tickets provide non-stadium access to watch the games from outside the outfield fence at Volunteer Stadium and from the iconic hill overlooking Lamade Stadium. Limited accessible seating for those with physical limitations will be available in the stadium, and the general public areas outside of the stadium are also handicap-accessible. Shuttle services are available, and individuals needing assistance with handicap-accessible seating should contact a stadium usher for assistance with any available seating opportunities. Children two and under do not need a Complex Access Ticket.

All ticket and pass holders are asked to use the main entrance (Gate 3) located along the left-field line of Volunteer Stadium at the corner of Champions Way and Ballpark Blvd., just off Mountain Avenue. Re-entry to the complex is not permitted . Once you leave the complex, you will not be permitted to return. Each ticket will be scanned upon arrival to the complex and must also be presented at the security checkpoint. These tickets should not be sold or duplicated.

LEARN MORE

Fans are encouraged to visit LittleLeague.org/Visit prior to arrival at the complex to see information about prohibited items, procedures for entering the complex, detailed COVID-19 mitigation guidance for spectators, parking information, and additional information. Little League International reserves the right to update its attendance policy at any point.

Stadium Access

Admission into both Lamade and Volunteer Stadiums will be limited to the “Team Pass” holders from the teams playing at the time and the limited “Friends and Family” (issued by Little League International) pass holders. Each of the 16 participating teams will receive 250 team passes to be distributed to their families, friends, and community members. The stadiums will be cleared of all pass holders, including those with “Section 1” passes, at the end of each game to provide the next teams’ pass holders the opportunity to enter the stadiums.

COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

For those who will be permitted to attend the games in person, the following COVID-19 mitigation efforts will also be in effect:

Visitors are kindly asked not to attend the event if they feel sick, have a fever, or in the past 14 days have had any symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

the event if they feel sick, have a fever, or in the past 14 days have had any symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Unvaccinated visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks during their visit.

Vaccinated visitors may wear masks at their comfort.

Visitors are recommended to keep a minimum of six (6) feet from all teams and other visitors.

Visitors should wash and/or sanitize their hands frequently and thoroughly.

When walking around the complex, visitors should not crowd in lines, at common areas, or at points of interest.

During the event, please follow all other signage, announcements, and other instructions.

The 2021 Little League Baseball World Series will have limited concession options and online shopping is encouraged for any souvenir purchases at ShopLittleLeague.org. Free shipping is available for orders over $50. In addition, there will not be any Family Fun Zone or additional activities outside of the games available on the premises.

For more information on the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series, and to stay up-to-date with all the latest news and information around the event, visit LittleLeague.org/LLBWS and follow (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.