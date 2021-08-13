Little League World Series Cancels General Public Admission

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – It turns out the public won’t be able to attend the Little League World Series after all this year.

Little League International announced Friday, the 2021 Little Baseball World Series in South Williamsport will be closed to the general public, due to the recent rise in COVID cases.

Little League recently updated its public attendance policy to distribute 3,000 daily Complex Access Tickets. Instead, the organization is referring back to its original plan to only allowing the family and friends of the 16 participating teams and highest-level volunteers and supporters.