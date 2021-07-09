Lewisburg’s Sidewalk Chalk Festival is postponed to July 16

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg’s Sidewalk Chalk Festival has been postponed until next Friday due to anticipated storms. The festival was scheduled for today, but will now be held Friday July 16th.

Participants of all ages bring their chalk to create art on both sides of Market Street in Lewisburg from 5th Street to Front Street. Prizes are awarded for a variety of age groups and judging begins at 6:45 p.m. Live music by DePotorLand Band highlights the event. For more information you can contact the Lewisburg Arts Council.