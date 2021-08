COAL TOWNSHIP – The Lewisburg and Shamokin High School football teams will have to wait one more day to kickoff the 2021 season. Shamokin football coach Henry Hynoski tells WKOK the game has been postponed to 3 p.m. Saturday due to ‘multiple lighting issues’ at Kemp Memorial Stadium in Coal Township.

Both teams were due to play the game Friday night at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the game Saturday afternoon on our sister station, 100.9 The Valley.