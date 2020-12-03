Lewisburg Schools To Continue Virtual Learning Through 12/11

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District will stick to remote learning for another week. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock announced Thursday the district is extending virtual learning for grades K-12 through next Friday, December 11. She says the decision was made based on the number of students and staff members who are either in quarantine, awaiting test results, or have tested positive for COVID-19; That is for the period of time between the Thanksgiving Holiday and while in remote instruction.

Dr. Polinchock says students with special needs will continue to have the option for in-person instruction from December 7-11. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Monday, December 14.

Dr. Polinchock says the district can still continue with extracurricular activities and athletics; that’s due to the updated Department of Education guidance and the district has submitted the newly required attestation form. However, masks will be required at all times for all staff and participants during practice and competition.