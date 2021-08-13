Lewisburg Schools Stays with ‘Masking for Unvaccinated’

LEWISBURG –Unvaccinated students in the Lewisburg Area School District will have to mask up, but the district’s COVID protocols were close to being much more stringent.

The Daily Item is reporting today…During last night’s meeting, the Lewisburg school board decided in a 5-4 vote to reject revisions to the current health and safety protocol. Those would have included required masking for students through eighth grade regardless of vaccination status. There also would’ve been a mandate for students, staff, and visitors to submit proof of vaccination to unmask inside school buildings.

The district says the current protocol allows for optional masking for fully vaccinated students, staff and visitors, and they won’t be required to provide proof. However, school nurses will request students’ vaccination status on health forms, and staff members will complete a survey. The district also says visitors may be asked to show proof, and the event someone is a possible close contact, proof of vaccination may be asked as well.

Masking will be required for all students age 11 and under since they’re ineligible for the vaccine. Masking is also required for all students on school buses.