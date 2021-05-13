Lewisburg Schools Statement: Masking To Stay Policy for Now

LEWISBURG –Te Lewisburg Area School District is out with a statement on masking. May 13, 2021:

Dear Lewisburg Area Community,

Today, the CDC updated its guidance on masks for fully vaccinated individuals. Specifically, “Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.” Please visit their website for more information.

Shortly after the CDC’s announcement, the PA Department of Education updated its guidance with a FAQ as it relates to indoor and outdoor gathering limits and masks. The guidance for schools remains the same since Governor Wolf’s announcement about lifting all gathering restrictions on May 31. Restrictions will ease slightly on May 17. The Department reiterated the Governor’s order that masking remains in place for indoor settings and most outdoor settings until 70% of Pennsylvania’s adults are vaccinated.

The Lewisburg Area School District will continue to comply with the PA Department of Education’s guidance and Governor’s orders. Our country and our community is ready for the end of this pandemic, and many of us have taken the necessary steps to move towards this end. In light of the CDC’s new guidance, Pennsylvanians will continue to wear masks ,in most instances, until 70% of the population is vaccinated. Hopefully, that will be soon, but it will likely mean that we end this school year in five weeks wearing masks. Let’s look forward to a brighter school year in 2021-22. More will be known and understood about COVID-19, and we will be stronger with that knowledge.

Since vaccination eligibility has been expanded to children between the ages of 12 to 15, the District will continue to excuse any absences related the vaccination.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jennifer Polinchock

Superintendent of Schools