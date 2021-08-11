Lewisburg Park Gets Facelift, Project Underway at Hufnagle

LEWISBURG – The Hufnagle Park restoration is well underway in Lewisburg.

The project aims to prevent flooding and connect neighboring parts of Lewisburg. Executive Director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, Taylor Lightman said of the project goals, “It’s flood mitigation; it’s bringing the rail trail across Market and down to Bucknell. Then the last thing is a nature play section that is going to replace some the playground equipment there.”

Lightman said the goal is tying downtown to Bucknell, “We’re paving that section of what use to be railroad and make that more of a rail trail that connects the current rail trail that goes from downtown Lewisburg to downtown Mifflinburg and taking that down through the park and into Bucknell.”

Limestone Creek is being diverted, “For the next month or two, there will be a pump that’s pumping out all of the water of Limestone Run and diverting it around the construction site.”

