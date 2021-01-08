Lewisburg, Line Mountain Resuming In-Person Instruction Monday

UNDATED – In-person instruction will resume Monday in the Lewisburg Area School District. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock made that announcement Friday for all students grades K-12. She says there were students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break, but were not in schools and it won’t affect the district reopening.

In-person instruction will also resume Monday in the Line Mountain School District for all grades. In addition, a two-hour delay will continue every Monday until further notice.

This comes after the Department of Education released new guidance Thursday, allowing schools in counties with substantial spread to bring elementary students back for hybrid learning.