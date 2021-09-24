Valley Deacon to Assume Leadership Role at Harrisburg Diocese

LEWISBURG – A change of jobs for a Valley Catholic leader… One of the Deacons in the Valley will take on a new role with the Harrisburg Diocese.

The Diocese announced Friday Deacon Gregory Amarante, who currently serves at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg, has been named Secretary for the Secretariat of Catholic Life and Evangelization. He’ll begin his new role October 18, while continuing to serve at Sacred Heart.

Deacon Amarante was raised in Danville but current lives in Lewisburg. He’s also active on the Diocesan Pastoral Council, works with prison ministry, is a spiritual advisor and has been director and instructor of RCIA (Right of Christian Initiation of Adults).