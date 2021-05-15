Lewisburg Children’s Museum Free to U.S. Military Personnel

LEWISBURG – Starting this Saturday, currently serving U.S. military personnel will be able to enjoy the Lewisburg Children’s Museum for free during the summer.

The museum says it’s joining museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, which allows current military personnel and their family’s free admission this summer. The initiative runs from Saturday, which is Armed Forces Day, through Labor Day, Monday, September 6.

People serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard will receive free admission. Also included are members from the US military reserves, National Guard, and others. Up to five family members will be admitted.

(Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.)