Lewisburg Arts Council Announces Re-Imagined Celebration of the Arts

LEWISBURG – Despite its two high-profile events being cancelled due to the pandemic, the Lewisburg Arts Council will still find a way to celebrate the arts this spring. The council is announcing a re-imagined ‘Celebration of the Arts’ for 2021 that will take place from Friday, April 23 through Saturday, May 8.

The council says the festivities will include outdoor activities with demonstrations and workshops to encourage art-lovers to ‘view and do.’ There will also be virtual activities that will allow people to watch, listen, and create in the comfort and safety of home. The council says you can watch for more details as more events are finalized on its website, or on Facebook.