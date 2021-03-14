Lewisburg Area School District Reports Positive COVID Case at Kelly Elementary

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District is reporting one staff member at Kelly Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock sent an email saying the staff member had limited interactions with students and other staff members over the past week and the school will remain open.

Dr. Polinchock says all contacts have been notified and the 14-day look back period for the district shows one active case at Kelly Elementary School and one active case at Lewisburg Area High School. All other active cases have recovered.

Dr. Polinchock says the district is participating in the CSIU vaccination clinic this weekend and will have 118 individuals vaccinated in this first round, the rest will go later this month.

The Lewisburg Area School District is also promoting a program with Vaccinate America through Penn State University. It’s a student-led organization focused on advancing vaccine awareness and education. An interactive presentation on the program will be held for the Lewisburg community on Tuesday, March 16.