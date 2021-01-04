Levine: Federal Government Vaccine Estimates Should’ve Been Lower

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health says the federal government should’ve had lower estimates of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution. This comes as vaccine distribution numbers nationally have been much lower than originally predicted.

During a news briefing Monday, Dr. Rachel Levine says those estimates should’ve especially be lower during the holidays, “I think it was always going to be a challenge during those two to three weeks to administer the vaccines that were sent to us. Remember, there’s also somewhat of a difference between what they think that they’re going to be able to allocate to us…what they’re preparations are…and then actually how much vaccine we actually get.”

However, Dr. Levine says distribution numbers should be ramping up now the holidays have passed. Dr. Levine also says recent funding toward distribution is on the way from the newly signed COVID relief bill and that’s critical, “So there was approximately $6-8 billion that we should anticipate for the vaccine distribution and administration effort, because as we move on from 1A to 1B and 1C we’re going to need to start mass vaccination clinics. We’re going to need that money to actually contract with health care workers to be able to do that.”

When asked about concerns of letting vaccine doses expire, Dr. Levine says the Department of Health will make sure that doesn’t happen, “There have been instances in the country, and I know of at least one in Pennsylvania, where one of the pharmacies went to a long-term care facility…they actually came with a certain number of doses but didn’t use all those doses. And then they called us or they called health departments from other states, and we were able to get those doses administered actually to EMS workers.”

Dr. Levine says as the vaccination process moves forward, the state will turn to local pharmacies to help with distribution as well.