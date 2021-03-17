Level of Community Spread Now ‘Moderate’ in Valley

HARRISBURG – All four Valley counties are down to the ‘moderate’ level of community spread of COVID-19. The Department of Health reported that in its latest update from the early warning monitoring dashboard for last week’s numbers. It’s the first time since October 30 all of the Valley is in the ‘moderate’ category.

In order to move to the moderate level, counties had to reduce cases to fewer than 100 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period and have a positive test rate of less than 10 percent.

The Department of Health says Northumberland County’s level of transmission is 81.5 cases last week, Snyder was at 37.2, Montour was at 54.9, and Union was at 75.7. Each county’s positivity rate also dropped last week, the biggest coming in Montour County from 7.7 % to 4.1 %.

There wasn’t a big change to the statewide positivity rate from last week at 5.7 percent. However, the statewide level of transmission was 97.5 cases, the first time since October 23 it was less than 100.