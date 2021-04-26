League of Women Voters Hosting Candidate’s Nights This Week

LEWISBURG – Candidates on the ballot for the upcoming May 19 Spring Primary will be taking your questions during two Candidate’s Nights. It’s being hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.

Voter Chair Linda Harris says both nights will be held virtually, “And its not a campaign opportunity for candidates but rather, its an opportunity for citizens to be educated about the features candidates and their positions on the issues.”

Harris says anyone interested must pre-register and at that time, can submit questions. The first candidate’s night is this evening at 6:30 p.m., “The first one is the common pleas judges race; there are two candidates and one candidate has agreed to appear. The second panel is Lewisburg mayor candidates, and both candidates agreed to appear.”

The second candidate’s night is this Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m., “So there are seven candidates for Lewisburg school director and five of those candidates have agreed to attend. There will be two candidates for Milton school director Region 3 and one of those candidates has graciously agreed to attend.”

We have the link to register here.