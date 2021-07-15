Large-Scale Farm Show Complex Events to Resume by September

HARRISBURG — The state Farm Show Complex will soon be ‘open for business.’ Moved are the massive stockpiles of pandemic supplies that were holding up big events at the complex.

State officials announced Thursday the PPE stockpile will be moved to a warehouse site over the next few months, paving the way for larger events to resume by mid-September. Those events will include the All-American Dairy Show, Sept. 18, and the Keystone International Livestock Exposition, Oct. 1, and of course, the farm show itself in January.

Throughout the pandemic, events at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center were placed on hold for health and safety reasons. The Farm Show Complex re-opened in June 2021 for small events.

State officials say over the past several weeks, the warehouse lease was renegotiated to save taxpayers $400,000 per year – up to a total of $2 million over the full length of the five-year lease.

Under CDC guidelines, the specific location of the state PPE Stockpile cannot be disclosed. DGS will oversee the transportation of the PPE to the new location, and will be responsible for managing the stockpile.