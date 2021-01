NORTHUMBERLAND – There could be significant delays at a major intersection in Northumberland Wednesday. PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction Wednesday at the underpass of Duke (Route 147) and Water Streets (Route 11) in the borough between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

PennDOT says crews will be performing inlet repair work there. Motorists should allow extra time and avoid the area if possible.