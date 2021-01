SELINSGROVE – Lane restrictions will continue this coming week (1/25) along Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County. PennDOT says they are doing crack sealing repairs between the Juniata/Snyder County line north to the Selinsgrove exit.

Work is being done on both the north and southbound sides of the highway. Right and left lane closures will be in place Monday through Thursday, during daylight hours and weather permitting. Delays are expected.