Landmark Conference to Play Fall & Spring Sports This Spring, Susquehanna to Opt-In

SELINSGROVE – Fall and spring sports will return to action this spring at Susquehanna University and across the Landmark Conference. The Landmark Conference announced Friday its approved a plan to conduct fall and spring sports during the 2021 spring semester. Susquehanna President Dr. Jonathan Green says SU will opt in to compete for both sports seasons.

The conference says fall teams can participate in an expanded non-traditional four-game season against conference opponents as early as March 6.

Spring sports seasons will move forward as planned, beginning at the end of March. The conference is also expanding its postseason qualification to allow all institutions to qualify for the conference postseason tournaments in spring sports.

The conference says spectators will not be permitted – however, it hopes this policy can be revisited for outdoor sports later this semester if conditions improve and subject to state and local health authorities permitting outdoor gatherings.