Lancaster Teen Charged For Trying To Spread COVID-19

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Lancaster teenager is facing harassment charges after state police say she struck, scratched, bit, spit, and coughed on four staff members at the North Central Secure Building in Danville after testing positive for COVID-19. State police say the girl made threats and was attempting to spread the virus to others by spitting and coughing on the victims. The 16-year-old has been charged through the Montour County Probation Office.