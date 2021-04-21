Knoebels Opening This Weekend with Worker Shortage

ELYSBURG – After a delayed opening last season due to the pandemic, Knoebels Amusement Resort is set to open for its full season, but it will be noticeably shorthanded to start.

Spokesperson Stacy Yutko says the park is still looking for another 500 workers to be fully operational. When asked about a reason for the shortage, Yutko says it could be a ‘number of issues.’ She says the park is hoping to have 1,800-1,900 workers for the season.

She says it’s unknown what rides and attractions may be affected, but guests can check Knoebels.com/ride by 10 a.m. each day to see what rides will be open.

Meanwhile, Knoebels is still waiting to debut its new ride, ‘Tornado,’ originally scheduled to open last year but has been delayed because of the pandemic. Yutko says the park is optimistic the ride will be ready by the end of May.

Knoebels is also celebrating its 95th season – Yutko says those celebrations will be low-key, but the park may still host an in-park parade July 4. The park is also featuring many other new food items, and there are many health and safety guidelines in place.

The park’s opening weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25, and we’re offering a buy one, get one free deal for our ride passes!

Knoebels has partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a global leader in online training and certification programs, to be designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC). Our team has received specialized training to ensure they have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to cater to all children, including those with special needs. More info here: https://www.knoebels.com/blog/knoebels-earns-certified-autism-center-designation

New Food:

Garlic Butter Bacon Burger (International Food Court)

Grilled or Fried Balsamic Chicken Sandwich (International Food Court)

Nashville Hot Blue Cheese Dressing (International Food Court)

Assorted Varieties of Bubble Tea (Cookie Nook)

Buffalo Chicken Fries (Patio Grill)

Bakery Items and Edible Cookie Dough (Twister Stand)

The addition of Cole Slaw and Chili (Potato Barn)

Health & Safety Guidelines: All guidelines are subject to change based on CDC and state guidelines. We plan to open with the following:

The most up-to-date health and safety guidelines can be found at: http://www.knoebels..com/SafePlay

Face coverings required for all guests over the age of two and team members, unless actively dining. This includes those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Informational signage

Frequent cleaning and sanitizing

PA system health and safety reminders

Nearly 200 hand sanitizing stations thanks to Geisinger

Info via park radio station

Promotion of social distancing via visual cues, removal of seating and signage

Plexiglass barriers

75% park capacity

Some closures – i.e. – Saloon will remain closed, as will Ball Crawl, Sky Slide, Spacewalk

COVID-19 training for our team

We are still in need of new team members, especially in our ride operations department. We offer wonderful perks like free admission to other parks, paycheck stuffers, a flexible schedule, discounts on park food and tickets. Interested applicants can check out more info on our team member perks and apply online at www.knoebels.com/jobs.