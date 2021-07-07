Knoebels Announces Wage Increases For Current and Future Employees

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resort is upping the anti again in order to attract more workers this summer. Knoebels says is now offering wage increases for both current and future team members, with new seasonal hires having the potential to earn up to $11.00 per hour to start. This news comes less than two weeks after Knoebels announced seasonal team members 16 and older are eligible to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer upon working 250 hours this summer.

Knoebels also announced it’s hosting a job fair this Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Pavilion L near Impulse roller coaster, and potential employees can get hired on the spot. Job fair attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID. If an applicant is under 18, a parent or guardian needs to attend with them. School-aged workers are also required to have working papers. You can also apply online at www.knoebels.com/jobs.