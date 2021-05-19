Kelly Township Homeowners May Receive Free Repairs

KELLY TWP. – The Union County Housing Authority and SEDA-COG recently announced the availability of a grant program for ‘income eligible’ homeowners in Kelly Township. Homeowners may receive up to $25,000 toward modifications for mobility-impaired residents, energy-related improvements, and various repairs and upgrades.

Eligibility requirements include household income limits, proof of homeowner’s insurance, and remaining in the home for at least five years. Homeowners must also be current with their local tax and municipal utility payments to be considered for the grant.

For more information, or to join the waiting list for the home improvement grant, call the Union County Housing Authority at (570) 522-1300.