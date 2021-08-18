Kelly Elementary Teacher Tests Positive for COVID-19

LEWISBURG – It’s the first day of school for some in the Lewisburg Area School District, and already a positive case of COVID-19 has been reported. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says there is a positive COVID case among a teacher in Kelly Elementary that was reported Tuesday. She says the district has identified teachers who have been exposed and will need to quarantine.

As a result, Polinchock says reading and math specialists have been assigned to substitute the affected classrooms. She says those specialists know many of the students and are very familiar with the school routines and curriculum, and will be in contact with the teachers. The district anticipates the teachers’ return early next week.

The district’s first day for students in grades PreK, K, 4, 6, and 9 is today, and students in grades 1-3, 5, 7-8, and 10-12 will report to school tomorrow (Thursday). All students will report to school Friday.