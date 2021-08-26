Keller, Casey React to Kabul Airport Bombings

Washington, D.C. — Today, Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) released the following statement in response to the terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport that killed American troops and Afghan allies:

“The terrorist attacks at the Kabul Airport today are horrific and appalling. My family and I are praying for the heroic American troops who were wounded or killed, as well as for their families who share in their sacrifice. Our nation is grateful for every man and woman in uniform, especially those who remain on the ground in Kabul, in harm’s way, conducting this important mission. Their bravery will not be forgotten.

“Responsibility for the chaos currently unfolding in Afghanistan rests squarely with President Biden. President Biden’s weak leadership and misguided efforts to negotiate with terrorists contributed to the loss of American life. This catastrophe was entirely avoidable and President Biden must be held accountable.

“While we pray for the American troops and Afghan allies still behind enemy lines, our top priority must be the safe evacuation of American citizens and military personnel. President Biden must commit to ensuring that we leave no American behind.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the terror attacks in Afghanistan.

“This is a devastating attack on Afghans and Americans trying to flee for their lives and the U.S. forces working day and night to evacuate as many people as possible. As more information comes in about this terrorist attack, the safety of our troops and the Americans still in Afghanistan must remain our top priority. American troops are carrying out their mission despite numerous threats and challenges and we owe it to them to do everything we can to bring them home safely. We cannot tolerate terrorist threats to the United States emanating from Afghanistan,” said Senator Casey.