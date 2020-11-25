Judicial Emergency declared for 17th Judicial District due to COVID

LEWISBURG – Courtrooms in Snyder and Union counties aren’t closed, but are going back to limited access due to the resurgence of the pandemic. President Judge Michael Hudock declared the Judicial Emergency for the 17th Judicial District Wednesday, saying it will continue until further Order of the Court. Judge Hudock says in-person court proceedings and in-person access to proceedings will be limited.

Some statewide rules are also suspended, including restrictions on direct or indirect use of advanced communication technologies, and rules pertaining to the rule-based right of criminal defendants to prompt a trial. Court proceedings will be conducted by advanced communication, and incarcerated defendants will participate in that fashion. Documents should also be filed via the U.S. Postal Service, and other safety measures such as masking and hand hygiene will be in place.