Judge Rules in Favor of East Buffalo Township in Police Dispute

LEWISBURG – East Buffalo Township has earned a big win in Union County court in its dispute over regional police funding with the Borough of Lewisburg. County President Judge Michael Hudock ruled in favor of the township, saying it properly interpreted its intergovernmental agreement with the borough.

He says the township didn’t violate the contract when it unilaterally moved to adjust its municipal contribution to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. Court papers say the borough’s lawsuit is now dismissed, but it has 30 days to appeal.

We last told you the borough sued in 2019 claiming the township was responsible for the greater half of a 52-48% split of municipal contributions. This came after the township lowered its contribution to 50% in 2017, claiming the agreement stated either party could decide unilaterally to adjust the rate as long as there were no reductions to the police force.