Johnson & Johnson Pause Extended Statewide, One Case from Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – The pause in administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine statewide has been extended, and one of the six women affected by the vaccine is from Pennsylvania. The Department of Health announced Thursday the pause will be extended until April 24 or until ‘updated guidance is provided from the CDC and FDA.’

Earlier this week, the department paused distribution of the J&J vaccine until April 20 to give the CDC and FDA time to review six incidents of rare blood clots occurring within two weeks of receiving the vaccine. During the meeting, the CDC acknowledged one of the six cases being studied involves a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman who recovered after treatment at a New Jersey hospital. The CDC is not releasing personal information in the case. These six cases occurred in women between 18 and 48.

According to the department, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held an emergency meeting Wednesday that ended without taking a vote to change the current recommendation to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another meeting is expected within 10 days.

The Department of Health says this announcement shows that the federal oversight process of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness is working, and all steps are being taken to protect Americans.