Johnson and Johnson Vaccinations Paused in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is joining several states in halting the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six incidents of rare blood clots were reported. The Department of Health announced late Tuesday morning its notifying providers to pause the J&J vaccine until at least April 20 ‘out of an abundance of caution’ in a joint release from the CDC and FDA.

The six cases occurred in women between 18 and 48 within two weeks of receiving the vaccine. According to the Department of Health, the CDC is convening an emergency meeting Wednesday to further review cases for any details on the significance of this rare occurrence. However, the state says this announcement shows the federal oversight process of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness is working, and all steps are taken to protect Americans.

The state says individuals who have appointments scheduled to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination should keep those appointments. If you received the J&J vaccine and have any health concerns, or develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination, contact your health care provider.