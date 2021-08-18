Jeff Bartos: We Don’t Need Anymore Gun Laws, We Need Government to Get Out of the Way

SUNBURY — US Senate candidate Jeff Bartos recently joined WKOK’s On The Mark to discuss his stance on several issues facing Pennsylvanians. Bartos is a Montgomery County businessman and he is campaigning this summer for next year’s election.

He says support for small business remains one of his top priories, “The small businesses that are trying to build back, they can’t find workers. And that is number one thing I hear in the forty-nine stops we’ve made to date.”

During the pandemic, Bartos says he created a nonprofit organization that provided financial support for nearly 1,000 small businesses across the commonwealth. He says he’s willing to work across the aisle to help level the playing field for all businesses in Pennsylvania.

But, if elected, don’t expect him to pick up where Senator Pat Toomey left off when it comes to changes in common sense gun laws.

“So, I’m a strict constructionist when it comes to reading of the second amendment, ‘shall not infringe the shall not infringed,’ so from my perspective we don’t need anymore gun laws. What we need is to trust law abiding citizens to do the right thing for themselves and their families and have government get out of the way.”

Bartos says he’s also eager to work across the aisle on real infrastructure reform, “I think every Pennsylvanian who makes a living, is related to a living, or just travels sees that our roads are atrocious. Sees that our rural broadband is abysmal, sees that the cell service and connectivity in many parts of our commonwealth is sub-standard.”

You can hear the full interview with Bartos on the WKOK podcast page.