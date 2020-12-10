Inmate at USP Allenwood with COVID-19 Dies

ALLENWOOD – USP Allenwood has announced an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 in November has died. A release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons says 70-year old John Lewis tested positive for the virus and began experiencing symptoms November 21. He was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The release says Lewis, who had pre-existing medical conditions, died Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for rape, murder with malice, robbery and other charges. He had been in custody at USP Allenwood since October 2015.