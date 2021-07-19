In-Person Visitation Resuming at SCI Coal Township July 26

COAL TOWNSHIP – In-person visitations will soon be resuming at SCI Coal Township, after being suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The state Department of Corrections announced Monday in-person visits will resume July 26 at SCI Coal Township. Visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. The department says scheduling becomes available seven days prior to the start date. The department also says visitors who arrive at the facility without an appointment will be turned away.

Established visiting rules remain in effect, including COVID-19 screenings, and masking for those two and older during the duration of visits, which will be at least one hour. Rooms have also been configured to allow social distancing. No-cost video visits remain an option as well.