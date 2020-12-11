In-Person Learning Resuming at Most Lewisburg Schools

LEWISBURG – Most of the Lewisburg Area School District will be back in the classroom next week. In an email Friday, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says in-person learning will resume Monday for Kelly Elementary, Linntown Elementary, and Donald Eichorn Middle School. Only the Lewisburg High School will remain on remote next week.

Dr. Polinchock says the district has been monitoring the number of individuals who’ve been in district buildings since December 1 to determine when in-person instruction can resume. She says the district was doing this as part of newly released Department of Health guidelines.

In that time frame, the district has three students who are confirmed or probable cases and two staff members at Lewisburg High School. The district has one confirmed case with a Kelly Elementary staff member. There was also one staff member as a confirmed case, but was not in school during the infectious period.