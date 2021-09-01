IDA UPDATE: Schools, Businesses Closing, Flash Flood Warning for Valley

SUNBURY – The National Weather Service has now issued a Flash Flood Warning for all of the Valley until 6 p.m.:

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Columbia County in central Pennsylvania… Juniata County in central Pennsylvania… Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania… Montour County in central Pennsylvania… Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania… Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania… Snyder County in central Pennsylvania… Union County in central Pennsylvania… Adams County in south central Pennsylvania… Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania… Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania… Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania… Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania… Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania… Perry County in south central Pennsylvania… York County in south central Pennsylvania… * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 1204 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Lebanon, Chambersburg, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover, Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Hershey, Ephrata, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Waynesboro, Berwick, Columbia, Sunbury and Progress. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

More Valley school districts and businesses are dismissing early today due to potential flooding from Tropical Rainstorm Ida:

Herr Memorial Library will be closing at 2 pm

Union-Snyder CAA will be operating virtually through their phone 570-374-0181 and email [email protected] for the remainder of the day

for the remainder of the day Milton Area School District – White Deer Elementary School dismissing at 1:15 today

The PA CareerLink offices in the Central Region will be closing today at noon due to the inclement weather. This includes: Bellefonte, Bloomsburg, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Sunbury, Williamsport

Warrior Run Area School District dismissing one hour early

Line Mountain Dismissing at noon for HS and MS and Elem at 1 p.m.

Northumberland Christian School Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Lewisburg Area School District – HS and MS at 1 p.m., Elem at 2 p.m.

Millville Area School District – high school at 12:30, elementary at 12:35

Shikellamy School District – Chief Shik, Beck, 12:30 p.m.; HS, 12:40 p.m.; MS, 12:50; Priestley/Oaklyn, 1

Sunbury Heat Start dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Shamokin Head Start dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Danville Area School District dismissing TWO hours early; all evening activities cancelled

Mount Carmel Area School District – Jr/Sr High Schoolat 12:30 p.m.;Elementary walkers 1:15; buses 1:20; Pre-K 1 p.m.

Tri-Valley Area School District – Elementary 11 a.m.; High School 11:40 a.m.

Shamokin Area School District – MS/HS at 12:30 pm and Elementary at 1:00 pm; All after school activities are cancelled.

Lackawanna College Sunbury Center closing at noon

Halifax and Millersburg Area School Districts say they will utilize a remote learning day today due to the inclement weather.

Upper Dauphin, Midd-West and Penn View Christian Academy schools are closed today.

In addition, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced that several state park and forest campsites will be closed Wednesday and Thursday – including RB Winter State Park.