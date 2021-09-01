IDA TRAVEL: I-80 Speed Restriction, Other Road Closures Announced

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced some road closures in the Valley due to flooding:

Northumberland

(New) Route 61 between the intersection with Maple Road in Shamokin, Coal Township and Anthracite Road in Upper Augusta Township. Detour using Route 890, Black Mills Road, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road), and Eleventh Street is in place.

Route 4010 (Reagan Street) between Third Street and Second Street in Shamokin. (New) Route 4026 (Irish Valley Road) between the intersection with Route 890 in Rockefeller Township and the intersection with Route 61 in Shamokin, Coal Township.

Snyder

(New) Route 3005 (Millrace Rad) between the intersection with Heister Valley Road and the intersection with Route 35 in Perry Township.

Union

(New) Route 192 between the intersection with Shinbone Road and the intersection with Church Road in Buffalo Township for downed trees in utilities.

In addition, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit TO 55 mph on Interstate 80 through the Valley.

In addition, the City of Sunbury will be placing the flood closures on Market Street near Zimmerman Dodge at 2PM today.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the traffic lights at the Orchard Hills Plaza at the Routes 11-15 split in Shamokin Dam are back in operation, after not working during a portion of the midday Wednesday.