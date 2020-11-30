UPDATE: I-180 On-Ramp to I-80 west OPEN after tractor-trailer crash

12:10 PM Update: All lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are open. On-ramp to Interstate 80 westbound from Interstate 180 eastbound is open.

MILTON – The on-ramp from I-180 east to I-80 west in Northumberland County is closed after a tractor-trailer turned onto its side earlier Monday morning. PennDOT says in addition, the right lane of I-80 west is closed at mile-marker 212, but the left lane is still open. PennDOT says motorists wanting to travel on I-80 west from I-180 east should use I-180 west to Route 220 south.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says no injuries have been reported. Delays are expected in that area.