Homelessness Prevention Grant for Selinsgrove Residents

HARRISBURG – Selinsgrove Borough residents who are at risk of losing their housing because of the pandemic may be eligible to receive assistance to prevent homelessness. The county and borough are teaming up to utilize a $37,000 Resident Subsistence Program grant.

Officials say the grants can be used to pay mortgage payments or rent to prevent foreclosure or eviction along with paying utility payments to prevent cutoff.

The funding is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will provide the grants to Selinsgrove Borough residents, as allocated by Snyder County. Go to ‘union-snydercaa.org or call 570-374-0181 for more information.