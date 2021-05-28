Holiday Weekend DUI Checkpoints in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – Don’t drink and drive is the message from state troopers as they say they’ll set up DUI checkpoints and roving patrols his holiday weekend in Snyder County.

Selinsgrove state troopers say they’ll be stepping up enforcement in the county this weekend. They say impaired driving and alcohol related crashes continue to be a concern in the county.

Troopers say motorists entering checkpoints are reminded to have their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance for their vehicle available to avoid delay.