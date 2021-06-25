Highest New Set of Statewide COVID Cases in a Week

HARRISBURG – Over 250 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide, the highest across Pennsylvania in a week.

In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health reported 258 new cases, for a total of 1,211,299 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there are four new cases, two of those in Union County with a total of 6,156 cases. There is one new case each in Northumberland and Snyder counties, with a total of 9712 and 3,677 cases, respectively. Montour County has now new cases, remaining with 2,009 total cases.

There were nine new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,636 since the pandemic began. There were no new local deaths – Northumberland County has 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic; Union remains with 89 total deaths, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths.

There now just 379 statewide hospitalizations, including 74 in the ICU and 65 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 21 COVID patients, three of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients and Evangelical Community Hospital has two COVID patients as well.

As of Thursday in Valley vaccine data, there were 358 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 207 more doses, for a total of 77,799 (39,016 fully vaccinated, 38,783 partially). Snyder County has 40 more doses for a total of 28,078 (13,014 fully, 15,064 partially), Union has 83 new doses, 34,573 total (16,638 fully, 17,935 partially), and Montour has 28 new doses, 21,871 total (10,765 fully, 11,106 partially).

In statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.5 million total doses have been administered, with 5.2 million fully vaccinated – 59.4 % of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.