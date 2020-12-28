Here. For Good Reaches Fifth Highest Total 

SUNBURY — The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign is at $131,396.72, making it the fifth highest total in the campaign’s history.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

The highest total came in 2013 with $145,128, followed by $133,258 in 2015. $132,135 in 2019 and $131,515 in 2014.

The goal was $115,000. Today’s total is thanks to $200 from Fred and Anne Meckley, of Herndon; $300 from Clarence and Connie Laudenslager, of Middleburg; $65 from Cheryl and Allen Kunkel, of Port Trevorton; $200 from Klinesgrove United Methodist Church, $1,500 from Savidge Charitable; $200 from Abraham Layon, of Lewisburg; $300 from New Berlin Legion; and $416 from Thomas Zorn. There were also $306 in anonymous donations.