Here. For Good: New Columbia Man Uses Bilingual Skills in Volunteering

By Justin Strawser

[email protected]

MILTON — A 22-year-old New Columbia man volunteered his time to the Salvation Army this year by using his bilingual skills.

This was the first year that Mailon Santana Reyes volunteered for the Salvation Army. Since he can speak Spanish, he helped the officers at the Milton Salvation Army speak to some of the recipients of the Here. For Good. campaign.

“I have family members who speak Spanish, so I’m pretty fluent,” said Reyes.

Reyes has been a big help because many of the recipients cannot speak English or know very little, said Milton Salvation Army Office Manager Valerie Harris and Milton Lt. Kirsten Starnes.

Volunteering “makes me feel good,” said Reyes.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $46,947.72, thanks to $135 from the Zion’s Church of Kratzerville: Sunday A.M. Bible Study; $100 from Ruth Wynn; $500 from Gary and Lisa Machesic, of Pottsgrove; $150 from Jane Lewellyn, of Shamokin Dam; $150 from David Gilder, of Shamokin Dam; $30 from Theresa Berg, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Allen and Cheryl Kunkel, of Port Trevorton; $500 from Thomas and Anne Gates, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Robert Hynick, of Northumberland; $100 from Jean Klinger, of Lewisburg; $100 from Chris Shirk, of Winfield; $100 from William and Phyllis Burns, of Middleburg; $250 from Henry and Barbara Deperro, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Glenn and Gloria Snyder, of Northumberland; $100 in honor of Brett and Kathy Kimbel; $104 from Liane Kuhns; $26 from Scott McKenna; $100 from George Fecker; $104 from Carmen Joy; $52 from Michele Thornley; $200 from David and Audrey Deckard; $50 from Kerry Stark; and $104 from Beth Lehman. There were also $726 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.