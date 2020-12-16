Here. For Good: Montandon Man Volunteers Because of Similar Beliefs and Values 

MONTANDON – 32-year-old Chris Pinchak is happy to be a volunteer for The Salvation Army because he believes in the organization’s mission, “There core beliefs and their values go along with what I believe and value…taking care of each other, family, and Christian-centered faith.”

Pinchak says he first got involved two years ago, after becoming friends with Joel Harris, who’s the Salvation Army’s Community Coordinator for both the Sunbury & Milton citadels.

Pinchak says he tries to do what he can during the year, but the holiday season is his busiest time, especially this year, “I put a link for the Here. For Good. Campaign on my website and Facebook page for them to help donations that way, and I helped fill the orders a couple times last week, getting presents ready for the kids, making sure they have enough, they’re all organized and stuff.”

Pinchak also likes to work the famous red kettle at least two times a year, and this year was the first time he got to help with the Here. For Good Distribution.

Pinchak is also an advisory board member at the Milton citadel, where he watches over the organization’s finances and helps coordinate events, “I get to see a little bit of the support of the community that goes on behind the scenes that nobody else gets to see and notices, and it really helps build my faith and belief there’s a lot more good out there than we think or see.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $40,434.72, thanks to $50 from Hermine Dorman, of Sunbury, in memory of Dean Dorman; $100 from Nancy Slease, of Milton; $100 from E.L. Straub, of Paxinos; $25 from Lisa Ragard, of Lewisburg; $25 from William and Linda Houtz, of Beavertown; $100 from Tris Hoover, of Liverpool, in memory of Dean Hoover and Martha Snabler; $200 from Keep Steve Drumming Fund, of Winfield, in memory of Steve Mitchell; $25 from Caroline Campagna, of Lewisburg; $100 from Barry and Sara Hayhurst, of Northumberland; $33 from John and Rachel Goss, of Middleburg; $100 from William and Mary Ann Weader, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Keiffer Physical Therapy Associates, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Marsha, Gret and Michael Dalmatia; $50 from Gail and Tom Blask, in memory of Betty Jane and Charles Fisher; $200 from Cherie Jarrett, of New Columbia; $100 from Donal and Gail Lilley, of Selinsgrove; $75 from the District Office of Selinsgrove HS’s dress down day; $20 from Leo Finlan, of Marion Heights; $800 from Dalton and Mary Savidge, of Selinsgrove; $20 from Dave and Theresa Weaver; $52 from David Daku; $250 from John and Donna Graham; $250 in memory of Lynne and Gerald Abowitz; and $200 in memory of Claire and Alan Grill. There were also $755 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.