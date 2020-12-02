Here. For Good: Campaign Rescues Single Mom of Four With Rent

SUNBURY – A single mom of four was able to stay in her house in Sunbury thanks to a big boost from this year’s Here. For Good. campaign.

Its 29-year-old Stephanie Adams’ first time benefitting from the campaign after her mom referred her to the program, “They’ve actually helped me out with my rent at one point because we were unable to figure out what we were going to do, we thought we were going to lose our house…they were actually able to help us out with like $500 towards it.”

Adams lost her job in March due to the pandemic, but is hoping to start a new job next week. She has three girls ages 11, 10 and four months, and a two-year-old son, “It’s been complicated, especially with having to find a baby sitter with everything going on.”

Adams says her current boyfriend and father of her youngest works full-time and that income has been a huge help paying the bills. She’s still hoping her children will find happiness this holiday season. Adams says her 11-year-old daughter would love new stuff for her bedroom and her 10-year-old daughter loves barbies and LOL dolls and loves to draw and color. Her two-year-old son loves trains and trucks and dinosaurs too.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $15,290, thanks to $100 from John Klopf, of Lewisburg; $250 from the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, of Mifflinburg; $200 Bret and Dawn Bertinet, of Winfield; $100 from Billy and Lindy Mattern, of Mifflinburg; $33 from Donna Kahle, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Varney, of Elysburg; $10 from Harvey Martin, of Middleburg; $100 from Holly and Tim Snyder, of Mifflinburg; $250 from Vicky Murray, of Selinsgrove; $100 from David Bomboy, of Selinsgrove; and $52 from Terry Aunkst. There were also $700 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.