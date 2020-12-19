Here. For Good: Another Parent Who Can’t Work Due to Virtual Learning

Photos: The Daily Item

MILTON — A mother of two daughters came to the Milton Salvation Army on in need of assistance this holiday season.

Keyshla Rivera, of Milton, whose children are ages 8 and 10, said she cannot work right now because she must stay home with her children due to the school district moving to online learning. She is one of 158 families who will benefit from the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign.

“Without the Salvation Army, we’d have no ,” said Rivera on the first distribution day at 30 Center St. “I’m thankful for it. I’m glad they do it every here. They help a lot of people.”

Her story is one that the folks at Salvation Army have heard frequently, according to Milton Lt. Kirstin Starnes and Milton Salvation Army Office Manager Valerie Harris.

“This year we ordered 50 percent more food boxes,” said Starnes. “We’re finding that need everywhere. We’re seeing a lot of new names and faces.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many families aren’t able to put a meal on their table, they said.

“Even for those who in years past, it wasn’t even a thought,” said Starnes.

The distribution days will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and . Families receive food and gifts.

The food boxes consist of breakfast items, stuffing, canned vegetables, corned bread and vouchers for ham at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in Watsontown. Families with children received five to ssix presents for each child, including toys, bikes, coats, outfits and shoes.

“We’ve had a lot of great donors this year,” said Starnes. “We were giving a huge amount from the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club.”

Other large donors included Lewisburg Prison, XPO Logistics in New Columbia, Geisinger and the First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. ’s total is $42,866.72, thanks to $150 from Barbara and Miles Walborn; $100 from Mark and Yvonne Krebs, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Sunbury Kiwanis Foundation, of Sunbury; $312 from Ron and Faith Clark; $650 from Tim and Deb Dutrow; and $200 from Deal Paul. There were also $394 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.