Lewisburg Ice Festival Cancelled, Chocolate Tour, ‘Lights,’ Still On

LEWISBURG – This year’s Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership announced the ‘difficult’ decision Wednesday morning. The festival is expected to return ‘with an even better event’ in 2022.

However, the downtown partnership will still hold the Chocolate Tour in a COVID-safe environment. Organizers say it will be held Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6, outside and there will be pre-packaged chocolates. Tickets will still be sold ahead of time and on the days of the event.

In addition, there will be extra activities related to the Lewisburg in Lights project that Friday night. That Saturday will be a family-friendly scavenger hunt and a specially crafted chocolate podcast will be available to listen to local musicians and artists.