Health Dept. Issues Order Requiring Nursing Homes to Complete Vaccine Needs Survey

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health is issuing a new order requiring skilled nursing facilities to completed a COVID-19 Vaccine Needs Assessment Survey. Alison Beam says it’s a way to report essential information regarding vaccination uptake and needs in their facility.

The Department of Health says this data will inform its approach to ensure all current and future residents and staff have continued acess to the vaccine, following the completion of the Federal Pharamacy Partnership. The order says the survey should be completed by next Tuesday, March 23.